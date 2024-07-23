Eagle Partner 24: Advancing the Alliance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Distinguished visitors, including the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, are shown and briefed about the progress of this year’s Eagle Partner exercise at Zar, Armenia, July 23, 2024. Eagle Partner 24 has increased its capacity from the first iteration by taking place in two more locations, Armavir and Pambak. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)