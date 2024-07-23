Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Partner 24: Advancing the Alliance

    ZAR, ARMENIA

    07.23.2024

    Video by Spc. Ashley Xie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Distinguished visitors, including the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, are shown and briefed about the progress of this year’s Eagle Partner exercise at Zar, Armenia, July 23, 2024. Eagle Partner 24 has increased its capacity from the first iteration by taking place in two more locations, Armavir and Pambak. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)

    Location: ZAR, AM

