U.S. Army Vet Services Support 379th ESFS MWD Clinic

U.S. Army animal care specialists assigned to the 719th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services, 3d Medical Command, showcase their involvement with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 26, 2024. The 719th MDVS is a Class 3 medical clinic, supporting the needs of the 379th ESFS and the rest of the CENTCOM AOR.