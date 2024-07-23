Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Vet Services Support 379th ESFS MWD Clinic

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army animal care specialists assigned to the 719th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services, 3d Medical Command, showcase their involvement with the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 26, 2024. The 719th MDVS is a Class 3 medical clinic, supporting the needs of the 379th ESFS and the rest of the CENTCOM AOR.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 04:10
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    MWD
    AFCENT
    U.S. Army
    379th ESFS
    719th MDVS

