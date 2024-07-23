Camp Zama BOSS Team Receives President's Volunteer Service Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The team of Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS, recently received the President’s Volunteer Service Award in recognition of the 735 volunteer hours they dedicated for the community in 2023. They were presented the award during the annual BOSS training forum in Leesburg, Virginia.



Additional footage provided by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division.



