    Camp Zama BOSS Team Receives President's Volunteer Service Award

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.25.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The team of Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS, recently received the President’s Volunteer Service Award in recognition of the 735 volunteer hours they dedicated for the community in 2023. They were presented the award during the annual BOSS training forum in Leesburg, Virginia.

    Additional footage provided by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division.

    #BOSS #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

