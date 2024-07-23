The team of Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS, recently received the President’s Volunteer Service Award in recognition of the 735 volunteer hours they dedicated for the community in 2023. They were presented the award during the annual BOSS training forum in Leesburg, Virginia.
Additional footage provided by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division.
#BOSS #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 04:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931823
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110465570
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama BOSS Team Receives President's Volunteer Service Award, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.