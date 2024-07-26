Pacific News: July 26, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931816" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 establish a forward arming and refueling point during exercise Predator’s Run 24 in Australia; international military aircraft and personnel participate in the Mindil Beach Flying Display during exercise Pitch Black 24 in Australia; an LCAC assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 transports various vehicles and gear from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024 in the Pacific Ocean.