Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: July 26, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 establish a forward arming and refueling point during exercise Predator’s Run 24 in Australia; international military aircraft and personnel participate in the Mindil Beach Flying Display during exercise Pitch Black 24 in Australia; an LCAC assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 transports various vehicles and gear from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024 in the Pacific Ocean.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 00:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 931816
    VIRIN: 240725-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110465469
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: July 26, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download