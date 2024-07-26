Pacific News: July 26, 2024

On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 establish a forward arming and refueling point during exercise Predator’s Run 24 in Australia; international military aircraft and personnel participate in the Mindil Beach Flying Display during exercise Pitch Black 24 in Australia; an LCAC assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 transports various vehicles and gear from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024 in the Pacific Ocean.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 00:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
