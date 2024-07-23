AAFES celebrates birthday in Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lanelle Pickett Jr, executive officer for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service pacific region, speaks about the organization's birthday celebration at an event held at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 25, 2024. The AAFES organization celebrated 129 years of committed service to military personnel, their families and Department of Defense employees to provide comforts of home for customers both overseas and the continental United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)