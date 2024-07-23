Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFES celebrates birthday in Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lanelle Pickett Jr, executive officer for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service pacific region, speaks about the organization's birthday celebration at an event held at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 25, 2024. The AAFES organization celebrated 129 years of committed service to military personnel, their families and Department of Defense employees to provide comforts of home for customers both overseas and the continental United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 01:24
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

