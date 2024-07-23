Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise Conduct TCCC Training in Costa RIca

    LIMON, COSTA RICA

    07.17.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Charles Nallie, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, participates in subject matter engagements during humanitarian assistance and disaster response training in Limón, Costa Rica as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 22:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931809
    VIRIN: 240718-N-WP746-2003
    Filename: DOD_110465346
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: LIMON, CR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise Conduct TCCC Training in Costa RIca, by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

