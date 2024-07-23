LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Charles Nallie, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, participates in subject matter engagements during humanitarian assistance and disaster response training in Limón, Costa Rica as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 22:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931809
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-WP746-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110465346
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|LIMON, CR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing Promise Conduct TCCC Training in Costa RIca, by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.