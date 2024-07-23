Continuing Promise Conduct TCCC Training in Costa RIca

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Charles Nallie, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, participates in subject matter engagements during humanitarian assistance and disaster response training in Limón, Costa Rica as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)