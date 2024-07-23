Glances of Guam - 80th Liberation Day Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Glances of Guam is a video series aimed at incoming and current Team Andersen Airmen to help get them adjusted to the island life by explaining the local culture and opportunities they have on Guam, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jul. 21, 2024. In this episode Staff Sgt. Michael Jones, 36th Wing public affairs specialist, explains the history of liberation day and highlights the 80th anniversary of the liberation day parade. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)