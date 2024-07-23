Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Glances of Guam - 80th Liberation Day Parade

    07.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones 

    36th Wing

    Glances of Guam is a video series aimed at incoming and current Team Andersen Airmen to help get them adjusted to the island life by explaining the local culture and opportunities they have on Guam, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jul. 21, 2024. In this episode Staff Sgt. Michael Jones, 36th Wing public affairs specialist, explains the history of liberation day and highlights the 80th anniversary of the liberation day parade. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

