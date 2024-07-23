Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    910th ESC Alcantra Road Realignment project A-Roll (Chief Warrant Officer 3 Johnson)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matt Johnson, the construction engineering technician assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company

    Description: Alaska Army National Guard horizontal construction engineers assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company execute the Alcantra Road Realignment project as part of their annual training July 22, 2024. The AKARNG 910th ESC Soldiers conducted earthwork operations to improve vehicle and personnel access to the Alcantra Armory complex in Wasilla, Alaska.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 20:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 931798
    VIRIN: 240722-Z-SR689-1002
    Filename: DOD_110465153
    Length: 00:08:02
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 910th ESC Alcantra Road Realignment project A-Roll (Chief Warrant Officer 3 Johnson), by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download