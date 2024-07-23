Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matt Johnson, the construction engineering technician assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company
Description: Alaska Army National Guard horizontal construction engineers assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company execute the Alcantra Road Realignment project as part of their annual training July 22, 2024. The AKARNG 910th ESC Soldiers conducted earthwork operations to improve vehicle and personnel access to the Alcantra Armory complex in Wasilla, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 20:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|931798
|VIRIN:
|240722-Z-SR689-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110465153
|Length:
|00:08:02
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 910th ESC Alcantra Road Realignment project A-Roll (Chief Warrant Officer 3 Johnson), by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.