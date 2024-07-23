B-Roll: RAAF Base Darwin hosts open day for Exercise Pitch Black 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



International military personnel display aircraft as part of an open day during Exercise Pitch Black 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, July 20, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 is the largest in the exercise’s 43-year history and brings together 20 participating nations, more than 140 aircraft from around the world, and over 4000 personnel. Exercise Pitch Black 24 allows Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3’s Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), to integrate MV-22B Ospreys and air combat capabilities into a combined-joint setting in support of multi-national objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)