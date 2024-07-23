Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: RAAF Base Darwin hosts open day for Exercise Pitch Black 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    International military personnel display aircraft as part of an open day during Exercise Pitch Black 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, July 20, 2024. Exercise Pitch Black 24 is the largest in the exercise’s 43-year history and brings together 20 participating nations, more than 140 aircraft from around the world, and over 4000 personnel. Exercise Pitch Black 24 allows Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3’s Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), to integrate MV-22B Ospreys and air combat capabilities into a combined-joint setting in support of multi-national objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 21:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931795
    VIRIN: 240720-M-TE664-2001
    Filename: DOD_110465088
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: RAAF Base Darwin hosts open day for Exercise Pitch Black 24, by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Open Day
    MRF-D
    Pitch Black
     USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download