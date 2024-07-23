Miss America at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, poses in front of an Air Force plane at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh, WI, on July 25, 2024. Throughout the airshow, Marsh spoke with attendees about aviation and careers in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)