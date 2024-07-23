Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground employee honored by Yuma Police Department

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    A large group of YPG personnel were on hand as Yuma Police Department (YPD) Chief Thomas Garrity and Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls honored Rick Ramirez, team lead for wheeled vehicles at YPG's Maintenance Test Branch, for the assistance he gave to a YPD officer trying to apprehend a suspect near a busy Yuma intersection. Read more about the ceremony and the quiet heroism that led to it here: https://dvidshub.net/r/95tnn2

    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground employee honored by Yuma Police Department, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

