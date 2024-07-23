A large group of YPG personnel were on hand as Yuma Police Department (YPD) Chief Thomas Garrity and Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls honored Rick Ramirez, team lead for wheeled vehicles at YPG's Maintenance Test Branch, for the assistance he gave to a YPD officer trying to apprehend a suspect near a busy Yuma intersection. Read more about the ceremony and the quiet heroism that led to it here: https://dvidshub.net/r/95tnn2
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 19:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931786
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-IK096-3703
|Filename:
|DOD_110464784
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground employee honored by Yuma Police Department, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
