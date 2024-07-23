U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground employee honored by Yuma Police Department

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A large group of YPG personnel were on hand as Yuma Police Department (YPD) Chief Thomas Garrity and Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls honored Rick Ramirez, team lead for wheeled vehicles at YPG's Maintenance Test Branch, for the assistance he gave to a YPD officer trying to apprehend a suspect near a busy Yuma intersection. Read more about the ceremony and the quiet heroism that led to it here: https://dvidshub.net/r/95tnn2