Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    890th Sapper Company completes training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAVINIA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers of the 890th Sapper Company demonstrate their proficiency in urban combat and breaching operations at Volunteer Training Site – Milan, July 24, 2024. Throughout the exercise, Soldiers maintained effective communication among ground forces and external assets, ensuring coordination for fire support, extraction, or emergency evacuation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931780
    VIRIN: 240724-Z-HE111-1310
    Filename: DOD_110464677
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: LAVINIA, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: HUNTINGDON, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 890th Sapper Company completes training, by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tennessee&rsquo;s 890th Sapper Company completes annual Sapper Stakes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    194th Engineer Brigade
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Sapper Stakes
    890th Sapper Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download