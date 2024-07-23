Tennessee Army National Guard Soldiers of the 890th Sapper Company demonstrate their proficiency in urban combat and breaching operations at Volunteer Training Site – Milan, July 24, 2024. Throughout the exercise, Soldiers maintained effective communication among ground forces and external assets, ensuring coordination for fire support, extraction, or emergency evacuation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931780
|VIRIN:
|240724-Z-HE111-1310
|Filename:
|DOD_110464677
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|LAVINIA, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTINGDON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 890th Sapper Company completes training, by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tennessee’s 890th Sapper Company completes annual Sapper Stakes
No keywords found.