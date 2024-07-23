Citizen Airman

This video is part of the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show. This video highlights the important role of the United States Air Force Reserve in national defense, providing trained personnel in support of domestic and overseas missions, and also the role it has in devolving its members into capable professionals both in and out of the military. There are more than 200 diverse career paths, numerous part-time opportunities, and extensive educational support available for service members, allowing them to advance professionally and continue their personal development while serving in their own time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 18:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931777
|VIRIN:
|240629-F-YI648-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110464545
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Hill Air Force Base