    Citizen Airman

    HILL AFB, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    This video is part of the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show. This video highlights the important role of the United States Air Force Reserve in national defense, providing trained personnel in support of domestic and overseas missions, and also the role it has in devolving its members into capable professionals both in and out of the military. There are more than 200 diverse career paths, numerous part-time opportunities, and extensive educational support available for service members, allowing them to advance professionally and continue their personal development while serving in their own time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 18:23
    VIRIN: 240629-F-YI648-1003
    Length: 00:02:08
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen Airman, by A1C Charlotte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill Air Force Base
    USAF Reserve

