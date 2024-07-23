Citizen Airman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is part of the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air Show. This video highlights the important role of the United States Air Force Reserve in national defense, providing trained personnel in support of domestic and overseas missions, and also the role it has in devolving its members into capable professionals both in and out of the military. There are more than 200 diverse career paths, numerous part-time opportunities, and extensive educational support available for service members, allowing them to advance professionally and continue their personal development while serving in their own time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor)