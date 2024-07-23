Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland National Guard Soldiers participate in a training event at XCTC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Soldiers assigned to the 200th MP Command and the Maryland Army National Guard’s 29th MP Company operate a checkpoint and respond to OPFOR contact during a training exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 24, 2024. They have mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the Florida National Guard’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (Footage shot by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931764
    VIRIN: 240724-Z-XD814-1020
    Filename: DOD_110464466
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard Soldiers participate in a training event at XCTC, by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise
    29th MP Company
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download