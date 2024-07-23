Soldiers assigned to the 200th MP Command and the Maryland Army National Guard’s 29th MP Company operate a checkpoint and respond to OPFOR contact during a training exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 24, 2024. They have mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the Florida National Guard’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (Footage shot by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 20:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931764
|VIRIN:
|240724-Z-XD814-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_110464466
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maryland National Guard Soldiers participate in a training event at XCTC, by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
