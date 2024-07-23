Maryland National Guard Soldiers participate in a training event at XCTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 200th MP Command and the Maryland Army National Guard’s 29th MP Company operate a checkpoint and respond to OPFOR contact during a training exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 24, 2024. They have mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the Florida National Guard’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (Footage shot by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)