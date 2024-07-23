Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    328th EN SPT CO conducts STX lanes

    FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jalen Townsend and Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 328th Engineer Support Company, 854th Engineer Battalion, conduct a situational training exercise (STX) during the unit's annual training at the Fort Devens Training Area, Massachusetts, July 20, 2024. STXs are crucial for maintaining combat readiness and enhancing U.S. Army capabilities.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 17:03
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    This work, 328th EN SPT CO conducts STX lanes, by PFC Jalen Townsend and SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    STX
    Devens
    854th EN BN
    328th EN SPT CO

