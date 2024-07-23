Soldiers from the 328th Engineer Support Company, 854th Engineer Battalion, conduct a situational training exercise (STX) during the unit's annual training at the Fort Devens Training Area, Massachusetts, July 20, 2024. STXs are crucial for maintaining combat readiness and enhancing U.S. Army capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931762
|VIRIN:
|240720-A-JU989-4316
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110464454
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 328th EN SPT CO conducts STX lanes, by PFC Jalen Townsend and SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.