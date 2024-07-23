Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New soldiers become citizens: 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    New soldiers express their thoughts on becoming citizens at a naturalization ceremony held July 25, 2024 at Fort Sill.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 15:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 931750
    VIRIN: 240725-O-KP881-2693
    Filename: DOD_110464345
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New soldiers become citizens: 3, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naturalization ceremony
    FCOE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download