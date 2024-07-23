New soldiers become citizens and express pride and gratitude for the opportunity to be Americans at a naturalization ceremony held at Fort Sill on July 25, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 15:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|931748
|VIRIN:
|240725-O-KP881-4636
|Filename:
|DOD_110464313
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New soldiers become citizens: 2, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.