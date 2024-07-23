Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New soldiers become citizens: 2

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    New soldiers become citizens and express pride and gratitude for the opportunity to be Americans at a naturalization ceremony held at Fort Sill on July 25, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 15:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 931748
    VIRIN: 240725-O-KP881-4636
    Filename: DOD_110464313
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Naturalization ceremony
    FCOE

