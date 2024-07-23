Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Fires Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill hosted the annual Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition from July 15-19, 2024. This event, of significant importance, aimed to select and honor the best Drill Sergeant from Fort Sill to compete in the 2024 U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition. Events included fitness tests, obstacle courses, instructional tasks, ruck marches, weapons qualification, land navigation, and a knowledge board to name a few. This video was played during the award ceremony to show attendees a visual of what some of the competitors endured with interviews about what it means to be a Drill Sergeant.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 15:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931735
    VIRIN: 240719-D-GJ183-8875
    Filename: DOD_110464189
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Fires Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

