2024 Fires Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

The Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill hosted the annual Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition from July 15-19, 2024. This event, of significant importance, aimed to select and honor the best Drill Sergeant from Fort Sill to compete in the 2024 U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition. Events included fitness tests, obstacle courses, instructional tasks, ruck marches, weapons qualification, land navigation, and a knowledge board to name a few. This video was played during the award ceremony to show attendees a visual of what some of the competitors endured with interviews about what it means to be a Drill Sergeant.
|07.19.2024
|07.25.2024 15:03
|Video Productions
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
