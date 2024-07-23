2024 Fires Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill hosted the annual Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition from July 15-19, 2024. This event, of significant importance, aimed to select and honor the best Drill Sergeant from Fort Sill to compete in the 2024 U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition. Events included fitness tests, obstacle courses, instructional tasks, ruck marches, weapons qualification, land navigation, and a knowledge board to name a few. This video was played during the award ceremony to show attendees a visual of what some of the competitors endured with interviews about what it means to be a Drill Sergeant.