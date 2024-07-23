Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Corps Chief's Birthday Message

    JBSA FT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Melvin Jones 

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    Birthday message from the Chief of the Medical Corps, BG Clinton K. Murray.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 14:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 931731
    VIRIN: 240710-D-ZG682-7798
    Filename: DOD_110464148
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: JBSA FT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Special Events

