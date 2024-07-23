Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building 110 - The big Guns Shop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WATERVLIET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Matthew Day 

    Watervliet Arsenal

    A view of the M2A1 cannon in front of the WVA command building with the Big Gun Shop in the back ground.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931729
    VIRIN: 240725-A-TC330-2672
    Filename: DOD_110464068
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: WATERVLIET, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building 110 - The big Guns Shop, by Matthew Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download