Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin's interim adjutant general, recaps a busy July for the Wisconsin National Guard and looks ahead to events in August.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 14:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|931718
|VIRIN:
|240724-O-A3612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110463860
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG Monthly Message - July 2024, by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.