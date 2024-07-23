Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Monthly Message - July 2024

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin's interim adjutant general, recaps a busy July for the Wisconsin National Guard and looks ahead to events in August.

