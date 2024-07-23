The Subway Tunnel System at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

The Subway tunnel system was built into the foundation of the plant during the original construction as part of the underground infrastructure of downtown Scranton. In the early 1900s, you could get from one part of the city to another via this tunnel system. Scranton’s underground infrastructure, including the plant, was widely used for city-wide transportation of coal, parts, and people. When the U.S. government acquired the plant in 1953 they walled the plant off, but there are still some parts of the city that maintain the underground system. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)
