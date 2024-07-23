Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Subway Tunnel System at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    The Subway tunnel system was built into the foundation of the plant during the original construction as part of the underground infrastructure of downtown Scranton. In the early 1900s, you could get from one part of the city to another via this tunnel system. Scranton’s underground infrastructure, including the plant, was widely used for city-wide transportation of coal, parts, and people. When the U.S. government acquired the plant in 1953 they walled the plant off, but there are still some parts of the city that maintain the underground system. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)

