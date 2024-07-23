Nosing Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

Nosing – After the tube goes through a parts washer, the tip of the casing is reheated to 1500 degrees in 15 seconds and placed into a special press that forms the nose cone. The casing now takes on the familiar shape of an artillery shell. This press leaves no seams, wrinkles, or cracks on the nose, any of which would be a reason for a now formed projectile to be rejected.
(Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)
