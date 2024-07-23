Paint Process for Projectile Cases at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

Each projectile is then painted using electrostatically charged paint guns to ensure consistency in paint thickness. Then sent to a drying room for about an hour to cure.
(Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)
|05.17.2024
|07.25.2024 13:27
|B-Roll
|931707
|240519-A-YZ466-1038
|DOD_110463794
|00:00:24
|SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|4
|4
