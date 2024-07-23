Korea: The First Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Only a year after its founding, the Air Force Medical Service faced its first great test: The Korean War. This video details how the AFMS evolved in the face of this challenge, ultimately developing into the organization it is today. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)