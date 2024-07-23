Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea: The First Challenge

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    Only a year after its founding, the Air Force Medical Service faced its first great test: The Korean War. This video details how the AFMS evolved in the face of this challenge, ultimately developing into the organization it is today. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 13:25
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Korea
    Korean War
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    history
    readiness
    Medical readiness
    AE
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    History & Heritage
    AFMS History
    AFMS75
    AFMS 75 Anniversary

