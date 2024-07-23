Korea: The First Challenge

Only a year after its founding, the Air Force Medical Service faced its first great test: The Korean War. This video details how the AFMS evolved in the face of this challenge, ultimately developing into the organization it is today. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
