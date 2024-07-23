Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Close-up Shot of Nosing Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Close-up Shot of Nosing Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.
    (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931703
    VIRIN: 240519-A-YZ466-1037
    Filename: DOD_110463751
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close-up Shot of Nosing Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant; SCAAP; Joint Munitions Command; JMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download