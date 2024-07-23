Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preparing for Pack Out at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Preparing for Pack Out at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931699
    VIRIN: 240519-A-YZ466-1033
    Filename: DOD_110463737
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing for Pack Out at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant; SCAAP; Joint Munitions Command; JMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download