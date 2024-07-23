The Pack Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931697" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The final stage in the process, the completed projectiles are packed for transport to other Army ammunition plants where they will be loaded with propellant and explosives, assembled, and packed out for shipment to Army units in the field. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)