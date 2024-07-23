Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal International Air Tattoo 2024: Planes

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    The annual Royal International Air Tattoo is the world’s largest international airshow, held July 19-21, 2024, at RAF Fairford, England with support of the 501st Combat Support Wing. This year RIAT commemorated the 75th anniversary of NATO and the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. U.S. military participation in RIAT highlights the value of U.S. force presence in Europe, demonstrates U.S. commitment to Europe and reinforces NATO strength and unity. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931695
    VIRIN: 240720-F-KS661-7789
    Filename: DOD_110463713
    Length: 00:06:27
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal International Air Tattoo 2024: Planes, by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RIAT
    Royal International Air Tattoo
    RAF Fairford
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501 CSW
    RIAT 2024

