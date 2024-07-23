Royal International Air Tattoo 2024: Attendees

The annual Royal International Air Tattoo is the world’s largest international airshow, held July 19-21, 2024, at RAF Fairford, England with support of the 501st Combat Support Wing. This year RIAT commemorated the 75th anniversary of NATO and the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. U.S. military participation in RIAT highlights the value of U.S. force presence in Europe, demonstrates U.S. commitment to Europe and reinforces NATO strength and unity. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
