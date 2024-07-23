Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DS Williams speaks to new citizens

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    434th FAB Drill Sergeant SSG Kerry-Ann Williams speaks to newly graduating BCT soldiers becoming citizens at a naturalization ceremony held at Fort Sill on July 25, 2024. Williams went through the naturalization process herself and offers praise and congratulatory remarks to the new citizens.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 12:06
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Naturalization ceremony
    FCOE
    434th Field Artillery Brigade

