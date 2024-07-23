434th FAB Drill Sergeant SSG Kerry-Ann Williams speaks to newly graduating BCT soldiers becoming citizens at a naturalization ceremony held at Fort Sill on July 25, 2024. Williams went through the naturalization process herself and offers praise and congratulatory remarks to the new citizens.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 12:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931690
|VIRIN:
|240725-O-KP881-2591
|Filename:
|DOD_110463643
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DS Williams speaks to new citizens, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.