    Sukhoi Su-34 Sych Threat

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Sample Threat Video of Sukhoi Su-34 Sych for Weapon Schools
    The Sukhoi Su-34 Sych is a large tactical multirole combat aircraft capable of delivering FAB 3000.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 11:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931676
    VIRIN: 240725-D-KF756-8218
    Filename: DOD_110463517
    Length: 00:08:26
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    TAGS

    Russian aircraft
    NAS Fallon
    Sukhoi
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    Russia-Ukraine war

