    Human Performance Flight Promotion Video

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Video by Airman Keagan Lee 

    366th Fighter Wing

    The Human Performance Flight Promotion Video was made to inform people about the services offered at the 366th Medical Group physical therapy, health promotions, and optometry clinics on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, March 21, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Keagan Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931660
    VIRIN: 240321-F-RN612-1001
    Filename: DOD_110463331
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Human Performance Flight Promotion Video, by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    optometry
    health promotions
    physical therapy
    Gunfighter
    366 Fighter Wing
    366 Medical Group

