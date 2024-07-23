The Human Performance Flight Promotion Video was made to inform people about the services offered at the 366th Medical Group physical therapy, health promotions, and optometry clinics on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, March 21, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 10:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931660
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-RN612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110463331
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Human Performance Flight Promotion Video, by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.