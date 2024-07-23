Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Best Squad Competition in Germany - Will 173rd Airborne Brigade Rise to the Top?

    ITALY

    07.24.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany (July 24, 2024) - Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa are meeting at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany to compete for the title of Best Squad from July 29 to August 9, 2024. This event will push squads to their limits, test their effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion. Individual soldiers will be challenged on their technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude, showcasing their skills in a wide range of squad-level tasks designed to highlight professional skill and knowledge.

    The Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment 173rd Airborne Brigade competitors are:

    Staff Sgt. Maxwell Ulrich from Carbondale, Illinois
    Spc. Tyler Allen from New York, New York
    Spc. Colby Milbury from Boston, Massachusetts
    Spc. Tyler Miller from Belmont, North Carolina
    Sgt. Joshua Gage from Falcon, Colorado

    The winners of this competition will earn the honor of representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. Additionally, one noncommissioned officer and one junior soldier from the final winning squad will be selected to be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931659
    VIRIN: 240724-A-XY121-9456
    Filename: DOD_110463318
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: IT

