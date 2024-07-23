Subway Inspect Close Up

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    The operator runs through a series while the part is at 1800 degrees checking for wall thickness and length. This is a critical quality check to ensure the press system is forging the steel correctly before the billets go further through the process. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931651
    VIRIN: 240519-A-YZ466-1017
    PIN: 017
    Filename: DOD_110463203
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Joint Munitions Command
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

