The operator runs through a series while the part is at 1800 degrees checking for wall thickness and length. This is a critical quality check to ensure the press system is forging the steel correctly before the billets go further through the process. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931651
|VIRIN:
|240519-A-YZ466-1017
|PIN:
|017
|Filename:
|DOD_110463203
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Subway Inspect Close Up, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.