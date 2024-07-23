Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa cavalry unit debuts Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) vehicle at XCTC

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett and Spc. Armani Wilson

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Jayme Flores, a Sioux City native and Iowa Army National Guard infantryman assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, demonstrates how the Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) vehicle is used during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation on July 24, 2024, at Camp Ripley, Minn. The SMET vehicle is a new addition to the Iowa National Guard's capabilities and has been enhancing mission efficiency by autonomously carrying heavy equipment, supplies and providing power to recharge electronic devices in the field, significantly reducing the physical burden on Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 09:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931646
    VIRIN: 240724-Z-QX677-5641
    Filename: DOD_110463153
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa cavalry unit debuts Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) vehicle at XCTC, by SFC Jason Everett and SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    34th Infantry Division
    Camp Ripley
    Iowa Army National Guard
    XCTC
    1st Battalion 113th Cavalry Regiment
    SMET vehicle

