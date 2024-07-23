Iowa cavalry unit debuts Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) vehicle at XCTC

Spc. Jayme Flores, a Sioux City native and Iowa Army National Guard infantryman assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, demonstrates how the Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) vehicle is used during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation on July 24, 2024, at Camp Ripley, Minn. The SMET vehicle is a new addition to the Iowa National Guard's capabilities and has been enhancing mission efficiency by autonomously carrying heavy equipment, supplies and providing power to recharge electronic devices in the field, significantly reducing the physical burden on Soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)
