Close up of Heated and Shaped Billet Moving through Subway to Hot Inspect Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

Close up of the heated and shaped billet being moved by a conveyor through the underground “subway” to a “Hot Inspect Operator” who halts the line roughly every five minutes. The operator runs through a series while the part is at 1800 degrees checking for wall thickness and length. This is a critical quality check to ensure the press system is forging the steel correctly before the billets go further through the process.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 08:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931645
|VIRIN:
|240519-A-YZ466-1001
|PIN:
|016
|Filename:
|DOD_110463140
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
