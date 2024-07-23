Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Close up of Heated and Shaped Billet Moving through Subway to Hot Inspect Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Close up of the heated and shaped billet being moved by a conveyor through the underground “subway” to a “Hot Inspect Operator” who halts the line roughly every five minutes. The operator runs through a series while the part is at 1800 degrees checking for wall thickness and length. This is a critical quality check to ensure the press system is forging the steel correctly before the billets go further through the process.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 08:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931645
    VIRIN: 240519-A-YZ466-1001
    PIN: 016
    Filename: DOD_110463140
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Joint Munitions Command
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

