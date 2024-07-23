Task Force Guardian Takes on Geronimo: JRTC Deliberate Attack

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video shows the intensity of a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation as Task Force Guardian conducts a Battalion Deliberate Attack on Objective Hyundai on July 23, 2024. This video captures the action as Oregon Army National Guard units face off against the formidable Able Company "Geronimo" 1-509th, augmented by soldiers from the 438th Military Police Company, Kentucky National Guard, in a simulated large-scale combat operation.



Lt. Col. Joshua Rapp, commander of Task Force Guardian, provides insights into the unique composition of his force, which combines elements from the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment; 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment; 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment; 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion; and 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, attached to the 82nd Troop Command Brigade. Watch as this diverse task force brings significant firepower to bear in an aggressive combined arms attack.



Witness the challenges and success as Task Force Guardian soldiers demonstrate their professionalism, resilience, and teamwork in one of the Army's most demanding training environments. Lt. Col. Rapp discusses how this high-intensity training prepares his soldiers for their upcoming overseas deployment to Egypt for a Multinational Force and Observers rotation.



This video shows the realism and rigor of JRTC, where units face the "most hated unit in the United States Army" - the premiere opposing force that has been testing and improving Brigade Combat Teams for over 35 years. See firsthand how the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team is rising to meet the challenge of this Large Scale Combat Operation scenario.



(Video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs, with contributing footage by 1st Sgt. Zach Holden and Sgt. Emily Simonson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Oregon Army National Guard)