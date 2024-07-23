Experience Matters | 3d Battalion, 12th Marines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen Boada and Sgt. Maj. Joshua Minter discuss the importance of the relationship between 3d Battalion, 12th Marines and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan on July 24, 2024. 3/12 is stationed in the first island chain and consistently works alongside allies and partners to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)







(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: War Machine (Main Theme) performed by Grégoire Lourme)