Experience Matters | 3d Battalion, 12th Marines

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen Boada and Sgt. Maj. Joshua Minter discuss the importance of the relationship between 3d Battalion, 12th Marines and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan on July 24, 2024. 3/12 is stationed in the first island chain and consistently works alongside allies and partners to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)
(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: War Machine (Main Theme) performed by Grégoire Lourme)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 05:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931630
|VIRIN:
|240724-M-EE367-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110462943
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
