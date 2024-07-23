Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Snipers Compete in the 2024 Danish International Sniper Competition

    BORRIS, DENMARK

    06.27.2024

    Video by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade compete in the Danish International Sniper Competition at Borris, Denmark, June 24-27, 2024. The event included 32 teams from 14 allied and partner nations stationed throughout Europe.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 02:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931620
    VIRIN: 240724-A-DT978-2001
    Filename: DOD_110462861
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: BORRIS, DK

    This work, 173rd Snipers Compete in the 2024 Danish International Sniper Competition, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

