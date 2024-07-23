Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Experience Matters | 3d Battalion, 12th Marines

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.23.2024

    Video by Cpl. Noah Masog  

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen Boada and Sgt. Maj. Joshua Minter discuss the importance of the relationship between 3d Battalion, 12th Marines and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan on July 24, 2024. 3/12 is stationed in the first island chain and consistently works alongside allies and partners to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: War Machine (Main Theme) performed by Grégoire Lourme)

    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    JGSDF
    bilateral
    Marines
    Experience Matters
    12th MLR

