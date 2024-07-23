Koa Moana 24: CNO Visits Pohnpei Formation, Awards a NAM to U.S. Marine

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks with U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group in support of exercise Koa Moana 24, and Sailors with Commander, Task Force 75, in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, on July 21, 2024. During Franchetti's visit she thanked the active duty and reserve Marines, Sailors, and civilians for their contributions to America’s Navy, and awarded Sgt. Folly Amouzougan, an automotive maintenance technician with CLB-13, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)
