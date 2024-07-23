Koa Moana 24: CNO Visits Pohnpei Formation, Awards a NAM to U.S. Marine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931609" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks with U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group in support of exercise Koa Moana 24, and Sailors with Commander, Task Force 75, in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, on July 21, 2024. During Franchetti's visit she thanked the active duty and reserve Marines, Sailors, and civilians for their contributions to America’s Navy, and awarded Sgt. Folly Amouzougan, an automotive maintenance technician with CLB-13, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)