Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Koa Moana 24: CNO Visits Pohnpei Formation, Awards a NAM to U.S. Marine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    07.21.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks with U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group in support of exercise Koa Moana 24, and Sailors with Commander, Task Force 75, in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, on July 21, 2024. During Franchetti's visit she thanked the active duty and reserve Marines, Sailors, and civilians for their contributions to America’s Navy, and awarded Sgt. Folly Amouzougan, an automotive maintenance technician with CLB-13, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 01:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931609
    VIRIN: 240721-M-JC323-1094
    Filename: DOD_110462768
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: POHNPEI, FM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 24: CNO Visits Pohnpei Formation, Awards a NAM to U.S. Marine, by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download