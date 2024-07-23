Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Far East Bodybuilding Competition

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.21.2024

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Okinawa Semper Fit hosts their annual Far East Bodybuilding Competition at the Camp Foster Theater, Okinawa, Japan, Jul. 21, 2024. The competition was open to both DoD members and local nationals where competitors appear onstage in line-ups and perform specified poses. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    Bodybuilding
    Health
    Japanese
    Relations
    Competition

