Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Okinawa Semper Fit hosts their annual Far East Bodybuilding Competition at the Camp Foster Theater, Okinawa, Japan, Jul. 21, 2024. The competition was open to both DoD members and local nationals where competitors appear onstage in line-ups and perform specified poses. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)