Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Okinawa Semper Fit hosts their annual Far East Bodybuilding Competition at the Camp Foster Theater, Okinawa, Japan, Jul. 21, 2024. The competition was open to both DoD members and local nationals where competitors appear onstage in line-ups and perform specified poses. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 01:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931603
|VIRIN:
|240721-M-VB745-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110462577
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
