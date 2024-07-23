Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Load Competition 2024

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.19.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kadena Air Base hosted their Load Crew of the Quarter Competition in Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. The event allowed for load crews to demonstrate their speed and proficiency against peers from different units. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 02:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931602
    VIRIN: 240719-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_110462573
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Load Competition 2024, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN OKINAWA KADENA LOAD CREW

