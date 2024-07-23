Kadena Load Competition 2024

Kadena Air Base hosted their Load Crew of the Quarter Competition in Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. The event allowed for load crews to demonstrate their speed and proficiency against peers from different units. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 02:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931602
|VIRIN:
|240719-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110462573
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
