JRTC 24-09 Force on Force Exercise BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931600" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Task Force Guardian, led by the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Oregon National Guard, faced off against oppositional forces, played by the 438th Military Police Company from Kentucky National Guard, in a force on force exercise for Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09, Fort Johnson, La., July 23, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (Oregon National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)