Task Force Guardian, led by the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Oregon National Guard, faced off against oppositional forces, played by the 438th Military Police Company from Kentucky National Guard, in a force on force exercise for Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09, Fort Johnson, La., July 23, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (Oregon National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 23:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931600
|VIRIN:
|240723-Z-UZ129-4959
|Filename:
|DOD_110462538
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JRTC 24-09 Force on Force Exercise BROLL, by SGT Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
