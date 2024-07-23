Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 24-09 Force on Force Exercise BROLL

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Task Force Guardian, led by the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Oregon National Guard, faced off against oppositional forces, played by the 438th Military Police Company from Kentucky National Guard, in a force on force exercise for Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09, Fort Johnson, La., July 23, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. (Oregon National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 23:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931600
    VIRIN: 240723-Z-UZ129-4959
    Filename: DOD_110462538
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Kentucky National Guard
    JRTC
    Oregon National Guard
    force on force
    JRTC 24-09

