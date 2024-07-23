Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    partner nations at MNLSE

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by OR-6 Nicole Dorrett 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Multi-National Logistics Support Element personnel during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force video by Australian Army Imagery Specialist Corporal Nicole Dorrett)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 21:56
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

