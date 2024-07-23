Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) pet therapy dogs from Independent Therapy Dogs, Inc., on the flight deck of Essex, July 19, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 21:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931594
|VIRIN:
|240719-N-EY279-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110462445
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240719-N-EY279-1001, by PO3 Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.