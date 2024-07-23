Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) attend a command picnic and participate in the Captain’s Cup in San Diego, July 19, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)
|06.29.2024
|07.24.2024 21:44
|Video Productions
|931593
|240629-N-YB310-1001
|DOD_110462443
|00:00:49
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
