The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), participating in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, fires the first naval strike missile from a U.S. destroyer July 18. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 21:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931592
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-YV347-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110462407
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Fitzgerald fires first Naval Strike Missile, by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
