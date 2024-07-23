A team of food service advisers from U.S. Army Pacific at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, recently visited Sagami General Depot and Camp Zama to conduct an evaluation of the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s field feeding platoon here for an upcoming culinary competition.
#35thCSSB #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 20:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931590
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110462368
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Food Service Advisers Evaluate 35th CSSB Field Feeding Platoon in Lead up to Culinary Competition, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.