Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC Food Service Advisers Evaluate 35th CSSB Field Feeding Platoon in Lead up to Culinary Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.24.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A team of food service advisers from U.S. Army Pacific at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, recently visited Sagami General Depot and Camp Zama to conduct an evaluation of the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s field feeding platoon here for an upcoming culinary competition.

    #35thCSSB #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 20:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931590
    VIRIN: 240725-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110462368
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Food Service Advisers Evaluate 35th CSSB Field Feeding Platoon in Lead up to Culinary Competition, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th CSSB
    Camp Zama
    USARPAC
    IMCOM
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download